Shafaq News- Middle East

Several Muslim countries and organizations on Wednesday condemned what Saudi Arabia described as an attempted drone attack on Mecca, after Saudi air defenses intercepted the aircraft south of the holy city.

Al-Azhar, Egypt’s leading Sunni Islamic institution, said the security of the Two Holy Mosques (the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina) was not a political or regional matter but one concerning Muslims worldwide. It called for the safety of Mecca and its visitors to remain separate from political and military conflicts.

يؤكد #الأزهر الشريف أن أمن الحرمين الشريفين ليس شأنًا سياسيًا أو إقليميًا، وإنما قضية تمس عقيدة الأمة الإسلامية بأسرها؛ فاستهداف البلد الحرام أو تعريضه للخطر هو استعداء لمشاعر ملياري مسلم، واعتداء على حرمة مقدسات تتوجه إليها قلوب المسلمين في صلواتهم، ويحجون إليها من كل فج عميق،… pic.twitter.com/66AggzVa3A — الأزهر الشريف (@AlAzhar) September 16, 2026

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attempted Houthi attack as a terrorist act and a provocation to Muslims.

معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون@jasemalbudaiwi: الاستهداف الحوثي الغادر لمدينة مكة المكرمة عمل إرهابي، و استفزاز لمشاعر المسلمين في مختلف أنحاء العالم. https://t.co/gU8sMhJmvL#مجلس_التعاون#المملكة_العربية_السعودية pic.twitter.com/iLJKDjEyZv — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 16, 2026

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the incident, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

أدين بأشد عبارات الإدانة الممكنة المحاولة الدنيئة والشنيعة لاستهداف الموقع المقدس في مكة المكرمة بهجوم بطائرة مسيرة.إن الشعب الباكستاني يشعر بالحزن والقلق إزاء هذا العمل الفاضح. ولا توجد كلمات تكفي للتعبير عن عمق الألم والأسى اللذين نشعر بهما تجاه هذا العمل المشين الذي لا… https://t.co/6ALmRzGmWb — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 16, 2026

Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan condemned the attempt and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, while the Arab League called for an end to the escalation and respect for international law.

Earlier today, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone attempting to enter Mecca’s airspace. The coalition said it was the second attempt to target the holy city, following a ballistic missile launch on July 27, 2017.

The Houthis denied Saudi allegations that they had attempted to strike Mecca, saying they did not target Islamic holy sites.