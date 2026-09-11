Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Thousands rallied across northeastern Syria’s Al-Hasakah province on Friday, demanding accountability for the abduction and killing of former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter Sami Sheikhmus Hasso, known as “Siban,” who had recently joined the Syrian Defense Ministry’s Al-Hasakah Brigade.

Demonstrations were held in Qamishli, Al-Hasakah, Amuda, Al-Darbasiyah, Derik and Tirbespiyeh, where protesters carried Hasso’s picture and called on Syrian authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Hasso was abducted from Al-Hasakah on Sept. 10 before his body was found near Al-Hilu village in the Ras Al-Ayn countryside. Videos documenting his abduction, and footage reportedly showing his killing, circulated afterward, fueling public anger.

Al-Hasakah Internal Security said preliminary examinations showed Hasso had been shot several times. Investigators said they had identified the main suspect and were continuing efforts to arrest him.

Siban Hamo, Syria’s assistant defense minister for the eastern region, said authorities had also arrested several people involved in the killing and were pursuing other suspects.

Hasso had joined Al-Hasakah Brigade as part of the integration process launched under the Jan. 29 agreement between Damascus and the SDF.

The Kurdish-led SDF formally dissolved as an independent military organization on Aug. 25, while transfers of heavy weapons and equipment to the Defense Ministry in Al-Hasakah began on Sept. 3.

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