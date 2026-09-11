Shafaq News- Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed on Friday that Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, commander of its Khan Younis Brigade, was killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday.

In a statement, the Brigades said Al-Yazouri had played a prominent role in planning the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

The Israeli military earlier said it had killed the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade in the strike.

🔴ELIMINATED: Muhammad Yazouri, Commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade in Gaza, alongside Hudheifa Muammar, a company commander, and Muhammad Bahjat Rashi, a terrorist in the same brigade.Muhammad Yazouri held several roles within the brigade, including Deputy Commander,… pic.twitter.com/A7WXP8JXKb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2026

On September 10, Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals had received one newly killed person and 30 injured people over the previous 24 hours. The ministry put the overall toll since Oct. 7, 2023, at 73,670 killed and 174,682 injured.