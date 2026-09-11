Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced major military gains along Yemen’s western coast, saying a large-scale operation launched earlier this month had driven Saudi-backed formations from six districts in Taiz and Hodeidah provinces and resulted in hundreds of enemy personnel being killed, captured, or wounded.

Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation, launched on September 3 and codenamed “And Allah Is Stronger in Might and More Severe in Punishment,” was carried out along multiple fronts with extensive participation by Houthi forces and local tribes.

Saree added that the operation followed years of escalating attacks by Saudi-backed formations on residents, villages, and communities along the western coast. “The affected areas had repeatedly appealed to us to intervene, prompting the operation to drive out enemy forces and thwart attempts to impose Saudi control over Yemeni territory.”

According to the Houthis, the operation succeeded in expelling Saudi-backed forces from six districts in Taiz and Hodeidah, covering a combined area of 5,400 square kilometers, saying the areas had subsequently become “secure and stable,” and describing the development as a significant territorial gain along Yemen’s western coast.

The statement also said Houthi forces had struck seven military divisions belonging to the Saudi-backed formations, which together comprised 38 military brigades.

The Houthis also announced the release of several Yemeni detainees who had been held for years by Saudi-backed forces along the western coast, describing their release as another major outcome of the offensive. Saree stated the Houthi ground operation continued despite intensive Saudi air support for the formations targeted in the offensive.

“Despite the heavy air cover from the Saudi enemy in support of its forces, the enemy failed, by God’s grace, to influence the operation.”

The Houthis said shipping remained safe for all vessels except those linked to Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed that their ban on Saudi shipping remained in effect, vowing to maintain their broader deterrence policy, including the “blockade for blockade” equation, strikes against Saudi-backed military formations, and a policy of responding to escalation with escalation.

These measures, they added, would continue “until the aggression ceases and the blockade on our dear people is lifted.”

Saree reaffirmed the Houthis’ commitment to the struggle for liberation, independence, and the restoration of national sovereignty, while praising the Yemeni people and tribes for their continued support.

Earlier on September 11, the Houthi forces had advanced along Yemen’s western coast, reaching Dhubab and the area overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait after taking control of al-Mokha and other key positions along the Red Sea.