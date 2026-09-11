Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces shelled the western Damascus countryside and carried out a ground incursion in southern Quneitra on Friday, where they detained a man and his son, according to Syrian state media.

SANA said an Israeli artillery shell struck agricultural land west of Beit Jinn, with no casualties reported.

In southern Quneitra, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported that six Israeli military vehicles carrying troops entered Al-Rafid, searched a house, and detained a man and his son before taking them to an undisclosed location.

On September 10, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a six-vehicle force entering an area near Kudnah in southern Quneitra and setting up a checkpoint to search passersby. A separate three-vehicle patrol entered Jamleh in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa before withdrawing toward the occupied Golan Heights, with no arrests, clashes, or casualties reported.

Syria and Israel remain engaged in US-mediated talks aimed at reducing tensions. Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani stated on September 1 that Damascus remained committed to a diplomatic solution despite continued Israeli operations, adding that Israeli forces had detained 147 Syrians since the start of 2026, with 49 still in custody.