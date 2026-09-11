Shafaq News- Tehran

Plans are underway for a regional foreign ministers’ meeting in Oman on September 14 involving Iran, Iraq and other countries bordering the Gulf, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Friday.

Baghaei said discussions will cover regional issues and the outcome of Iranian-Omani talks on establishing safe routes for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran is working to ensure security in the strait but argues that the safety of vessels could not be guaranteed while the US naval blockade and “US interference” continued, according to Baghaei.

Preliminary data from the ship-tracking firm Kpler showed that commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to seven vessels on Thursday from 11 the previous day, well below the 10-day daily average of 15.