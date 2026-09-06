Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out a series of artillery and machine-gun attacks across southern Syria over the past two days, as Israeli warplanes flew over Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Shafaq News' correspondent said on Sunday that Israeli forces shelled farmland west of the village of Western Al-Samadaniyah in central Quneitra, killing two sheep.

Israeli forces fired several artillery shells from the occupied Golan Heights at the outskirts of Al-Rafid in southern Quneitra. Heavy machine-gun fire from Tal Al-Jalaa later targeted farmland near the town.

In Rif Dimashq province, Israeli forces also used heavy artillery to target Tal Bat Al-Warda on the outskirts of Beit Jinn, with no damage reported. The same area has come under attack about four times between August 25 and September 5, with no casualties or property damage reported.

According to Syria TV, Israeli forces opened fire over homes in the western neighborhood of Maariya village in western Daraa.

The Sijil Center documented 267 Israeli violations in Syrian territory in August, bringing the total recorded since the beginning of 2026 to 1,752. The center said the August figure was 43% higher than the 187 violations recorded in July and about 12% above the 239 documented in June.