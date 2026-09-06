Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s government is preparing to refer draft legislation concerning the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to parliament in the coming weeks, Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima’ar wal-Tanmiya) bloc leader Bahaa Al-Araji said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Araji noted that the legislation would affect a broad segment of PMF personnel who fought ISIS and took part in operations to retake Iraqi territory.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi urged parliament on Saturday to advance 44 bills, including those related to the PMF, a state-linked paramilitary umbrella, during a meeting with a Reconstruction and Development Coalition delegation led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Last week, an informed source told Shafaq News that two PMF-related bills were nearing referral after provisions that drew US objections were removed. The drafts cover the PMF Restructuring bill and the PMF Service and Retirement bill.

Read more: Iraq's PMF Service and Retirement Law: Is political exploitation inevitable?