Shafaq News

Iraq will compete in seven sports at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, delegation chief Zaidoun Jawad said on Sunday, with officials finalizing arrangements for Aichi-Nagoya.

Jawad said Iraq will enter athletics, weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, rowing, ju-jitsu, and teqball, with meetings focused on athlete, coach, and official arrival and departure schedules.

Among Iraq’s medal hopes, discus thrower Mustafa Dagher won silver at the 2018 Asian Games with a throw of 60.09 meters, while wrestler Sajjad Ali Mukasr took silver at the 2025 Asian Championships and will compete in the 60kg Greco-Roman division. Husein Khudhur Jasim will enter the 57kg freestyle event.

The 20th Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials from 45 National Olympic Committees across 43 sports and 469 events.

Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the third time after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.