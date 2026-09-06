Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday face unbeaten hosts Thailand with qualification for the 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup at stake in their final Group F match in Chonburi.

Thailand lead the group with six points after two 1-0 wins, while Iraq and Turkmenistan have three points each and the United Arab Emirates remain without a point.

Iraq recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Turkmenistan by beating the UAE 2-1 on Thursday, with Moamel Malik Al-Shawi equalizing, Sajjad Hussein Al-Zayedi scoring the winner, and goalkeeper Ammar Ali Al-Hlaici saving a stoppage-time penalty.

Thailand enter the match with a perfect record and no goals conceded.

The eight group winners and seven best runners-up advance to the 2027 finals in China alongside the hosts.