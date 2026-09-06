Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission said Sunday it arrested a municipal official in Baiji, Saladin province, while he was allegedly receiving money from a resident.

According to the commission, a resident reported that the head of the city planning office at Baiji's municipality directorate had demanded money in exchange for processing a compensation claim filed with a provincial subcommittee.

Investigators arrested the official as he allegedly received the agreed sum and seized the money in his possession.

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