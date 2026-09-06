Shafaq News- Baghdad

US crude oil imports from Iraq resumed at 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending Aug. 28, after no Iraqi shipments were recorded the previous week, preliminary Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 4.011 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 598,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 379,000, Mexico with 210,000, Brazil with 137,000, Colombia with 111,000, Ecuador with 101,000, Nigeria with 71,000, and Libya with 1,000.