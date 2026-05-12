Iraq crude exports to US halve despite 4M+ output

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States fell by nearly half within one month despite the country maintaining oil production above 4 million barrels per day (bpd), according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released on Tuesday.

The country exported 3.210 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in March, down from 6.448 million barrels in February. Weekly Iraqi exports averaged 109,000 bpd in the first week of April before falling to 48,000 bpd in the second week, rising to 195,000 bpd in the third week, then declining to 76,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the largest crude exporters to the United States after Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia, and second among Arab suppliers after Saudi Arabia, whose exports reached 9.540 million barrels. The United States imported no crude oil from Libya during the same period.

Globally, oil output remains led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, while demand continues to hold near 100 million to 105 million bpd, according to International Energy Agency data.