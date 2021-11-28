Report

US imports of Iraqi crudes jumped last week, EIA said

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-28T07:34:26+0000
Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US rose to 245 thousand barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "the United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 245 thousand bpd, up from 42 thousand bpd only a week earlier."

Canada (3.572 million bpd) was the top boost to the U.S. oil imports, followed by Mexico and KSA with 537 and 424 thousand bpd, respectively. Ecuador came fourth with 284 thousand bpd. Brasil and Nigeria exported 244 and 141 thousand bpd to the world's top oil importer, respectively; Columbia (71 thousand bpd) and Russia (37 thousand bpd) tailed the list.

