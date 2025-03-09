EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

According to the EIA data, US crude oil imports from top nine countries averaged 5.577 million bpd last week, up by 42,000 barrels from the previous week's 5.535 million bpd.

"Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 46,000 bpd, down by 182,000 bpd from the previous week's 228,000 bpd," it confirmed.

The US's highest oil revenue last week came from Canada, averaging 4.091 million bpd, followed by Brazil at 418,000, Mexico at 308,000 barrels, and Colombia at 227,000. The US also imported 203,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, 189,000 bpd from Venezuela, and 95,000 bpd from Ecuador.