Iraqi crude exports to US drop to zero for second time

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported no Iraqi crude oil last week, marking the second interruption in Iraqi shipments in three weeks, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Shipments reached 43,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending May 29 before climbing to 107,000 bpd a week later; they then dropped to zero in the week ending June 12, recovered to 71,000 bpd in the week ending June 19, and returned to zero in the latest reporting period.

Canada remained the largest supplier of crude oil to the United States at 3.474 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 611,000 bpd, Brazil with 248,000 bpd, Ecuador with 220,000 bpd, and Mexico with 172,000 bpd.

Colombia supplied 136,000 bpd, while Saudi Arabia exported 56,000 bpd and Libya 32,000 bpd. Nigeria, like Iraq, shipped no crude to the United States during the week.