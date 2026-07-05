Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes nears 3K

Shafaq News- Caracas

Venezuela's twin earthquakes have claimed 2,954 lives and injured 16,592 people, while 6,462 survivors have been rescued, according to updated official figures.

The latest toll marks an increase of more than 300 deaths since July 3. The United Nations estimates that up to 50,000 people remain unaccounted for.

#Repost Presidente de la AN Jorge Rodríguez| Atención: pic.twitter.com/RnqN8i13y3 — Ministerio de Comunicación e Información (@mippci_ven) July 4, 2026

The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck on June 24, with La Guaira, north of Caracas, among the hardest-hit areas, where 856 buildings were damaged and 190 destroyed. Officials said 86,794 families have received assistance and 80 temporary shelters have been established for displaced residents.

Authorities have since recorded 942 aftershocks.