Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,645

Shafaq News- Caracas

The death toll from Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 2,645, with 12,666 people injured, Venezuelan authorities said on Friday.

The two earthquakes, both measuring above magnitude 7.0, struck on June 24, destroying dozens of residential buildings, most of them in the coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas. The disaster left 15,050 people homeless and damaged 885 buildings, including 189 that collapsed, and more than 86,000 families have since received government assistance.

Parte oficial al 03 de julio de 2026, tras los eventos sísmicos que afectaron al país el pasado 24 de junio. pic.twitter.com/71BuGoOjsy — Ministerio de Comunicación e Información (@mippci_ven) July 3, 2026

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced an initial $200 million reconstruction fund to rebuild infrastructure, adding that the financing would come from resources the government expects to recover from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

#EnVideo 📹 | Presidenta (E) Delcy Rodríguez informó que se creó "un fondo inicial con el equivalente a 200 millones de dólares de fondos que vamos a recuperar del Fondo Monetario Internacional que permitan la reconstrucción de infraestructura que fue afectada". pic.twitter.com/lUQyugW5ND — Ministerio de Comunicación e Información (@mippci_ven) July 3, 2026

International relief efforts have expanded since the earthquakes, with the European Union coordinating rescue teams and emergency assistance from 14 member states. Mexico deployed search-and-rescue teams, while the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia pledged humanitarian funding. Much of the international assistance is being delivered through UN agencies and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to accelerate the distribution of food, clean water, medical supplies, and emergency shelter.