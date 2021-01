Shafaq News / A 2.5-magnitude struck Raperin administration in Kurdistan Region.

Director of the General Organization for Seismology in Al-Sulaymaniyah told Shafaq News agency, “An earthquake struck Raperin at 6:22,” indicating, “the earthquake was 2.5 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 8 km and 14 km away from Daza Castle and 39 km from Koysinjaq.

No causalities were registered.