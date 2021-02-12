Report

Iran, Iraq, Turkey shake by earthquakes

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-12T05:30:53+0000
Iran, Iraq, Turkey shake by earthquakes

Shafaq News/ Turkey’ Kastamonu was shaken today Friday by earthquake of magnitude 4.7 and 3 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. There were also 2 quakes below magnitude 2.0 which people don't normally feel.

According to VolcanoDiscovery, biggest quake happened at 6:37 am (GMT +3), and the most recent (2.3) at 7:05 am (GMT +3). 

In the other hand, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah in western Iran. The tremor was recorded early morning today, and affected the Iraqi areas of Al-Sulaymaniyah and Khanaqin.

No human or material losses. The governor of Qasr-e Shirin Morad Ali Tatar said.

“The assessment teams are currently in the area, and all members of the Crisis and Relief management are on the scene,” Tatar added.

