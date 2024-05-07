USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil
2024-05-07T09:00:44+00:00
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar increased in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.
Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 145,550 IQD per $100.
The selling prices in local markets in Baghdad reached 146,500 IQD, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,300 IQD and the buying price at 145,200 IQD per $100.