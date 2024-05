Shafaq News / The price of Basrah crude oil rose slightly on Tuesday amid a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 9 cents to $81.18 per barrel, while Basrah Medium rose 9 cents to reach $84.12.

Globally, Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.28%, at $83.56 per barrel at 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.31%, to $78.72 a barrel.