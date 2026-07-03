Egypt beat Australia on penalties to reach World Cup R16

Shafaq News

Egypt reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Friday after beating Australia on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Dallas.

The Pharaohs struck first in the 13th minute, when Emam Ashour headed in Karim Hafez’s cross at the back post. Australia responded after the break, with Aiden O’Neill’s free-kick forcing Mohamed Hany into an own goal in the 55th minute.

Omar Marmoush had missed a major chance for Egypt seconds after halftime, sliding wide when his side had the opportunity to double the lead.

Neither team found a winner in extra time, sending the tie to a shootout after a tense finish shaped by caution, fatigue, and missed openings.

Egypt held their nerve from the spot to end Australia’s campaign and move one step closer to a historic quarter-final place.

The win sends Egypt into the last 16, where they will face the winner of Argentina and Cape Verde.