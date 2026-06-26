Iraq pledges humanitarian support to Venezuela after earthquakes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela following twin earthquakes that killed at least 235 people and left tens of thousands missing, Prime Minister Mohammed Ali al-Zaidi said Friday, conveying his condolences to Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck northwestern Venezuela within 39 seconds of each other on June 24, causing widespread destruction across the country, particularly in the capital Caracas and the coastal state of La Guaira. About 235 were killed so far, more than 4,300 people were injured and at least 157 remain missing, with nearly 3,000 families directly impacted, according to Venezuelan officials.

Al-Zaidi affirmed solidarity with Venezuela and expressed willingness to cooperate in relief and support efforts for those affected.

Iraq's message came as an international response to the disaster widened, with Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, and several other countries offering humanitarian aid or expressing solidarity with Caracas.