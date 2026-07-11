Venezuela earthquakes death toll surpasses 4K

Shafaq News- Caracas

The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, as the government prepared to begin rehousing thousands of displaced families.

Rodriguez said 315 victims have yet to be identified, while the number of injured remained at 16,740. A total of 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 left homeless.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez is expected to hand over the first 200 homes to affected families next week as part of the government’s reconstruction plan.

The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed or sustained structural failure. Preliminary estimates indicate that about 25,000 homes will be needed, with around 40 sites covering approximately 584,000 square meters already designated for new housing projects in the towns of Osma and Chuspa.

Rescue efforts, Rodriguez affirmed, would continue as long as there remained hope of finding survivors.