Israeli attacks across Gaza kill 5+ Palestinians

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli drone and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Saturday.

Israeli aircraft carried out four strikes targeting a vehicle on the Wadi Gaza Bridge, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp, while additional strikes hit areas around Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip, including al-Mawasi and al-Tina Street.

#عاجل| قصف مركبة ب3 صواريخ، على جسر "وادي غزة وسط القطاع. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 11, 2026

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces carried out four consecutive demolition operations in eastern Khan Younis, accompanied by heavy tank fire toward nearby areas. A quadcopter drone also dropped bombs near the Bani Suheila roundabout, while tanks continued firing toward eastern parts of Rafah.

صور من مكان قصف طيران الاحتلال لمركبة ومحيطها على "طريق البحر" غرب مخيم النصيرات في وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى لاستشهاد شاب وإصابة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/BMgL6CekjB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 11, 2026

Further north, in Gaza City, military vehicles intensified gunfire around al-Hashimiya School and al-Mahatta Park in the al-Tuffah neighborhood. Drone attacks, meanwhile, targeted homes near Salah al-Din Street in the al-Shujaiyya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods.

The attacks left seven people killed and 28 others wounded over the past 48 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry disclosed, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli violations since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire to 1,098. The ministry further recorded 3,535 injuries and the recovery of 800 bodies during the same period.

The Health Ministry placed the overall death toll from Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, at 73,221, with 173,643 people wounded.