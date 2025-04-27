Renewed Gaza offensive: Four Israeli soldiers killed since Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli military reported the deaths of an officer and a soldier, raising its toll to four dead and seven wounded in Gaza since Thursday.

According to Israeli broadcaster Kan, a Border Police unit exchanged fire with gunmen in eastern Gaza’s al-Shuja'iya, where Neta Yitzhak Kahana was killed. About 15 minutes later, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack during evacuation efforts moderately wounded another soldier.

Roughly an hour later, an RPG struck an Israeli tank operating in al-Shuja'iya, killing Ido Fulok and wounding a second soldier, Kan reported.

Separately, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by explosive devices in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan refugee camp, including one seriously.

Last Thursday, Hamas released footage showing snipers targeting four Israeli troops east of Beit Hanoun.

Israel resumed its ground and air campaign on March 18 after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire, pressing for the disarmament of Hamas and the release of remaining hostages.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that more than 39 Palestinians were killed across different areas of Gaza over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,023 civilians since March 18, and more than 51,400 dead and over 117,400 wounded since October 7.