Gaza death toll surpasses 51,000

Shafaq News/ More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli military campaign on Gaza began in October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Official figures place the death toll at 51,240, with 116,931 others wounded. In its latest 24-hour update, the ministry reported 39 additional deaths and 62 injuries.

It also noted that an unknown number of victims remain beneath rubble or in areas that remain inaccessible to emergency teams due to continued hostilities and widespread destruction.

Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

The truce, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, was followed by renewed Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire across several parts of Gaza.