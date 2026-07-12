Iraqi crude exports to US remain at zero

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported no crude oil from Iraq during the past week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday, marking the second consecutive week in July without Iraqi shipments.

Iraqi exports averaged 71,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending June 19 before dropping to zero, where they remained in the latest figures.

Canada retained its position as the largest crude supplier to the US market with 3.801 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 483,000 bpd, Mexico at 260,000 bpd, Ecuador at 190,000 bpd, Brazil at 177,000 bpd, Colombia at 134,000 bpd, and Libya at 130,000 bpd.

In addition to Iraq, no crude imports from Saudi Arabia or Nigeria were recorded.