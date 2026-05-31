US imports no Iraqi crude oil during last week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, exported no crude oil to the United States during the last week, compared with 67,000 barrels per day (bpd) the previous week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that imports from Saudi Arabia also fell to zero from 155,000 bpd a week earlier, while shipments from Libya remained unchanged at zero.

Canada remained the largest supplier of crude to the United States, exporting an average of 3.829 million bpd. Venezuela ranked second with 414,000 bpd, followed by Colombia with 211,000 bpd, Brazil with 200,000 bpd, Mexico with 145,000 bpd, and Ecuador with 114,000 bpd.