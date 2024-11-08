Iraqi authorities deny bribery claims against chief advisor, pledges legal action

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi government addressed accusations alleging the chief advisor’s involvement in bribery, dismissing them as "falsehoods and baseless claims."

The Iraqi government affirmed in a statement that legal action will be taken against “any parties or individuals spreading falsehoods and baseless accusations. Such actions aim solely to mislead the public, shield the corrupt, and undermine the government’s achievements, particularly in longstanding service and economic challenges.”

The PM media office clarified that spreading falsehoods is the tool of those who lack credibility and respect in the eyes of Iraqi people. Every time the government reaches a major milestone opponents of progress counter with baseless fabrications. It’s not hard to identify and track those responsible for these attempts, and legal actions will be taken against those who create and twist the truth.

For the past two decades, Iraq has endured various media attacks targeting everything from the Iraqi Army to the democratic process, often with an agenda that favors remnants of past dictatorships. Today, some voices enable corruption or abandon their constitutional responsibilities, resorting instead to slander and deceit solely to undermine the government’s concrete achievements. Yet, justice has, and will continue to, confront every instance of corruption head-on, the statement continued.

“The government team will persist in its work, undeterred by these transparent tactics. The fight against corruption will continue to uphold the law and protect the dignity of every Iraqi, ensuring accountability for anyone attempting to undermine those who serve the Iraqi people with honor,” the PM media office concluded.

For his part, Abdul Karim al-Faisal, Head of the Advisory Commission in the Iraqi government, rejected the content of the audio as entirely false and dismissed any claims of being removed from his duties. "The audio clip that was shared is fabricated and does not represent anything I have said. This is a blatant lie,” He revealed in a statement.

He further expressed confidence in the Iraqi judiciary, affirming that it would serve as his support in seeking justice against those who defamed him. We will not be deterred in our efforts to build the state and its institutions, despite these cheap attempts to undermine us," al-Faisal added.