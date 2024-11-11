Iraq's Integrity Commission launches probe into PM Adviser audio leak
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Integrity Commission announced it has opened an investigation into an audio recording purportedly involving the Prime Minister’s top adviser, Abdul Kareem Faisal.
The Commission, in a statement, said, “Under directives from Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the investigation is initiated in
collaboration with the judge of the Central Anti-Corruption Court, targeting
the alleged recording attributed to Faisal, head of the advisory board within
the Prime Minister's Office.”
Abdul Kareem Faisal dismissed the audio as “fabricated.” He criticized
social media outlets and certain “yellow pages” for disseminating what he
called a doctored recording aimed at defaming him.
The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a statement, denouncing
allegations of bribery against Faisal as “fabricated lies.”
The office clarified that spreading falsehoods is the “tool of those who
lack credibility and respect in the eyes of Iraqi people. Every time the
government reaches a major milestone opponents of progress counter with
baseless fabrications. It’s not hard to identify and track those responsible
for these attempts, and legal actions will be taken against those who create
and twist the truth.”