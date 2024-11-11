Iraq's Integrity Commission launches probe into PM Adviser audio leak

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Integrity Commission announced it has opened an investigation into an audio recording purportedly involving the Prime Minister’s top adviser, Abdul Kareem Faisal.

The Commission, in a statement, said, “Under directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the investigation is initiated in collaboration with the judge of the Central Anti-Corruption Court, targeting the alleged recording attributed to Faisal, head of the advisory board within the Prime Minister's Office.”

Abdul Kareem Faisal dismissed the audio as “fabricated.” He criticized social media outlets and certain “yellow pages” for disseminating what he called a doctored recording aimed at defaming him.

The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a statement, denouncing allegations of bribery against Faisal as “fabricated lies.”

The office clarified that spreading falsehoods is the “tool of those who lack credibility and respect in the eyes of Iraqi people. Every time the government reaches a major milestone opponents of progress counter with baseless fabrications. It’s not hard to identify and track those responsible for these attempts, and legal actions will be taken against those who create and twist the truth.”