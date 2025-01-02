Iraqi PM and President of Supreme Judicial Council first to disclose financial assets in 2025

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Integrity Commission announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, disclosed their financial assets.

The commission noted that its Prevention Directorate had received the financial disclosure forms from both al-Sudani and Zidan, making them “the first officials to declare their financial assets for 2025.”

Notably, Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the amended Integrity Commission Law No. 30 of 2011 outlines the positions and roles of individuals required to disclose their financial assets, either directly or by proxy.