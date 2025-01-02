Iraqi PM and President of Supreme Judicial Council first to disclose financial assets in 2025

Iraqi PM and President of Supreme Judicial Council first to disclose financial assets in 2025
2025-01-02T07:07:50+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Integrity Commission announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, disclosed their financial assets.

The commission noted that its Prevention Directorate had received the financial disclosure forms from both al-Sudani and Zidan, making them “the first officials to declare their financial assets for 2025.”

Notably, Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the amended Integrity Commission Law No. 30 of 2011 outlines the positions and roles of individuals required to disclose their financial assets, either directly or by proxy.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon