PM Al-Sudani and Chied of Supreme Judicial Council discuss legal measures

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the meeting discussed various issues related to legal measures taken in multiple files.

The two sides also delved into ways to "reinforce the rule of law, consolidating security, stability, and social peace, as well as the efforts of executive and judicial bodies in joint coordination to combat crime in all its forms."