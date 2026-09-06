Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities arrested five people accused of posing as Qi Card employees to steal money from electronic payment cards used by citizens, including employees and retirees, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry’s Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said the suspects obtained confidential card information and had different roles within the network, including managing its operations, handling card data and transferring stolen funds.

Similar scams have targeted Iraqi employees before. In Kirkuk, victims told Shafaq News that callers posing as payment-company representatives obtained card details or persuaded them to install fake apps before money was taken from their accounts.