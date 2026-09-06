Shafaq News- Bangkok

Iraq's under-20 national team secured a place at the 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup on Sunday after beating hosts Thailand 3-1 in their final qualifying match, finishing top of Group F with six points.

Iraq made a fast start in Bangkok, taking a three-goal lead before halftime. Moamel Malik opened the scoring in the 10th minute, turning a cross into the net to put Iraq ahead.

Aws Ghazi doubled the lead in the 19th minute, finishing a well-worked move with a shot into the Thailand net.

Malik struck again in the 45th minute to complete the first-half scoring. With the Thailand goalkeeper off his line, he lifted the ball over him and into the net to give Iraq a comfortable advantage at the break.

🇮🇶 تأهل مستحق إلى كأس آسيا 2027منتخب شباب العراق يحجز مقعده في نهائيات كأس آسيا تحت 20 عاماً، بعد نجاحه في التصفيات، استعداداً لخوض الاستحقاق الآسيوي المقبل. pic.twitter.com/V88svKLaZf — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) September 6, 2026

Thailand took control after halftime as Iraq dropped deeper to protect their lead. The hosts applied sustained pressure and controlled much of the second half, but Iraq kept them out until the final stages.

Thailand finally pulled a goal back in the 86th minute, capitalizing on their pressure after the break. Iraq held on through the closing minutes to secure the 3-1 victory and a place in the Asian Cup finals.

Iraq began their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 defeat by Turkmenistan before recovering with a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates.