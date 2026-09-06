Shafaq News- Babil

Security forces partially closed several roads in Iraq’s Babil province on Sunday to prevent protesters from reaching a demonstration near the Babil Court of Appeal, causing heavy traffic congestion.

A Shafaq News correspondent said the protesters planned to reach the demonstration site on foot.

The closures affected roads leading toward central Hillah from northern Babil, the Babil-Al-Hussein road in the city center, and the Batta Bridge from the south. Security forces also partially closed roads leading to the Babil Court of Appeal in the Al-Jazair area, allowing people not taking part in the protest to pass.

Participants were protesting “malicious lawsuits” against activist Dirgham Majid. They also accused authorities of using security forces to settle scores and called for improvements to public services.

Babil’s Supreme Security Committee said that authorities had not approved any demonstration in the province for Sunday, September 6. “The decision followed an assessment of current security conditions and aimed to protect residents as well as public and private property.”