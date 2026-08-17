Israeli forces shell farmland in southern Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces shelled agricultural land between the villages of Eastern and Western Al-Samadaniyah in the Syria’s Quneitra countryside on Monday.

A Shafaq News correspondent said that no casualties have been reported so far.

A convoy of about 10 Israeli military vehicles entered Abdin village in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa. Israeli forces detained four Syrian men during the incursion and later released two of them.

Two artillery shells fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights landed near Tel Ahmar East, sparking a fire. Residents extinguished the blaze before Civil Defense teams cooled the site to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Israeli forces have stepped up incursions into towns and villages across the Quneitra countryside in recent weeks, establishing temporary checkpoints, searching civilians, flying drones, and striking several areas.