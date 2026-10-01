Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraqi jiu-jitsu athlete Amr Mohammed Fadhil will begin competition in the 77 kg category at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday.

Fadhil is seeking a medal after completing a training camp in Amman, Jordan, under the supervision and support of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee.

The 2026 Asian Games, the 20th edition of the continental event, are being held in Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the third time, after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

The previous edition was held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where China topped the medal table.