Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi wrestler Sajjad Ali Mukasr Albidhan won bronze in the 60kg Greco-Roman category at the Asian Games in Japan on Thursday, beating a South Korean opponent in the third-place bout.

The medal is Iraq's first in wrestling at the Asian Games in 16 years, according to Hadi Hassan, secretary of the Iraqi Wrestling Federation.

Mukasr opened the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 tournament with a win over a Tajik wrestler in the round of 16, then beat Vietnam's Nguyen Huy in the quarterfinals, Hassan told Shafaq News. He lost his semifinal to Kyrgyzstan's Sharshenbekov before returning to win the bronze medal bout.

Shaalan Abdul Kadhim, president of the Iraqi Wrestling Federation, praised Mukasr's performance and said the medal reflected the work of the athletes and the federation's technical and administrative staff.