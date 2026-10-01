Shafaq News- Erbil (Updated at 14:01)

Electricity supply across the Kurdistan Region will be reduced for several hours each day from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2 during maintenance at the Khor Mor gas field, the Electricity Ministry said on Thursday.

UAE-based Dana Gas will carry out the month-long work at the field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, according to the ministry, which did not specify exactly how many hours of supply would be lost each day. It will coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources to limit disruptions to Runaki, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s program aimed at providing round-the-clock power across the Kurdistan Region.

Omar Abdullah, supervisor of the gas distribution committee at Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News that there would be no shortage of household cooking gas despite a 50% drop in production at the Khor Mor gas field, and that enough supplies had been stored to meet the needs of the city and surrounding areas.

“Over the past two months, the committee has built up reserves in anticipation of the field halting production for maintenance this month,” Abdullah said.

Spanning about 135 square kilometers and holding 8.2 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Khor Mor is central to the Kurdistan Region’s power system and supplies gas used to generate electricity for the Runaki program, launched in October 2024.

Read more: Runaki delivers 24-hour power to 90%+ of residents in KRI