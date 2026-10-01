Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its air force had struck more than 500 targets across Lebanon and the Gaza Strip over the past month, as operations continued on both fronts.

More than 370 Hezbollah targets were hit in southern Lebanon and over 140 sites in Gaza, according to the army, which listed three Hamas brigade commanders, fighters in the Strip that it accused of planning attacks or threatening its troops, participants in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, individuals it alleged had held hostages, and weapons storage facilities among those targeted.

The military provided no casualty figures for the month-long campaign.

#عاجل | أكثر من 500 هدف هوجمت خلال الشهر الأخير في المنطقة الأمنية في لبنان وقطاع غزة: سلاح الجو يواصل العمل في جميع الجبهات لإزالة التهديدات🔹يواصل سلاح الجو العمل في جميع الجبهات لإزالة التهديدات ودعم القوات المقاتلة في مختلف الجبهات، في الهجوم والدفاع وفي كل الأوقات.🔹خلال… pic.twitter.com/5idIIrH0kj — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) October 1, 2026

Lebanon

Israeli operations continued across southern Lebanon on Thursday, with Lebanese media recording two airstrikes and three explosions in Al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, as well as another blast in Majdal Zoun.

Machine-gun fire targeted Haddatha in Bint Jbeil district as Israeli military vehicles moved through the town. Overnight, Lebanese media said warplanes bombed the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah toward Mayfadoun, while artillery shells landed around the Ali Al-Taher heights near Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks between Mar. 2 and Sept. 25 at 4,386 people killed and 12,413 wounded.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears

Gaza

The Gaza-run Health Ministry recorded eight deaths and 26 injuries over the past 24 hours.

Palestinian media reported four Israeli airstrikes on unoccupied residential buildings near the “Yellow Line” east of Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood, accompanied by artillery fire in the area. Troops also fired toward southern Khan Younis and shelled locations east of Al-Masdar and north of Al-Bureij refugee camp, while heavy gunfire reached tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, southern Rafah.

The ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire at 1,439 Palestinians killed and 5,052 wounded, raising the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 74,040 deaths and 175,168 injuries.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery