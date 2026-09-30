Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian security agencies have obtained intelligence suggesting that Israel is planning an attack on aircraft or airports in the region that would be blamed on Tehran to generate international pressure, Iran’s semi-official Fars News agency reported on Wednesday.

Fars claimed the alleged operation could cause civilian casualties and that Iranian intelligence services were working to prevent it.

The agency linked the warning to the diversion to Saudi Arabia of flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, after the aircraft transmitted emergency codes. Flydubai confirmed the plane landed safely in Tabuk with all passengers accounted for after the flight “experienced an incident while en route.”

Israeli media initially raised concerns about a possible hijacking, which the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later ruled out. Some outlets pointed to an altercation in the cockpit, although the circumstances remained under investigation.

Israeli journalist Amit Segal later quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying authorities had “prevented a very serious disaster.” Segal reported that the co-pilot was under investigation amid indications that he may have intended to take control of the aircraft and crash it with the passengers on board.

Fars presented no evidence linking the flydubai incident to its allegations.