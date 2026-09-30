Shafaq News- Maysan

Three young men were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday in al-Amarah, the capital of Maysan province in southern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News.

In the first case, police found the body of a young man with gunshot wounds in the al-Battat area of central Amarah. Gunmen shot dead a second young man near a police station in the city's central al-Qitaa area. The third victim died of stab wounds sustained in an armed brawl near the Amarah livestock market, on the al-Amarah–Mashrah road.

The bodies were taken to the forensic medicine department for legal procedures, the source said, adding that security forces had arrested one suspect in connection with the incidents and were searching for others.