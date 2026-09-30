Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq was the fourth-largest destination for Turkish exports in August 2026, buying $1.079 billion worth of goods, according to data released on Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Germany led the list at $1.760 billion, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom at $1.731 billion and $1.203 billion, respectively. Switzerland ranked fifth at $1.073 billion.

The five countries together accounted for 29.2% of Turkiye's total exports for the month, the data showed.

Turkish exports rose 8.1% year on year to $23.467 billion in August, while imports grew faster, up 10.5% to $28.706 billion.

Turkiye's trade deficit widened 22.3% from a year earlier to $5.239 billion. Exports covered 81.7% of imports, down from 83.5% in August 2025.