Iraq ranks as Turkiye's fourth-largest export market
Shafaq News- Ankara
Iraq was the fourth-largest destination for Turkish exports in August 2026, buying $1.079 billion worth of goods, according to data released on Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Germany led the list at $1.760 billion, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom at $1.731 billion and $1.203 billion, respectively. Switzerland ranked fifth at $1.073 billion.
The five countries together accounted for 29.2% of Turkiye's total exports for the month, the data showed.
Turkish exports rose 8.1% year on year to $23.467 billion in August, while imports grew faster, up 10.5% to $28.706 billion.
Turkiye's trade deficit widened 22.3% from a year earlier to $5.239 billion. Exports covered 81.7% of imports, down from 83.5% in August 2025.
Foreign Trade Statistics, August 2026 According to the general trade system exports and imports increased by 8.1%, 10.5% respectively, in August 2026 You can visit our website for details.🔎 ↪️ https://t.co/0EDYILpRJr https://t.co/2wnt2uoDWY— turkstat (@TurkStat) September 30, 2026