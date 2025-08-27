Israeli warplanes strike military sites near Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on military positions in the Damascus countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

Three fighter jets targeted around ten sites, including Mount Al-Mani’a near the town of Harjala in the Al-Kiswah area and the Druze village of Deir Ali on the southern outskirts of the capital.

These locations lie roughly 23 kilometers from the Damascus International Fair, currently hosting transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and official guests.

Syrian authorities have not issued a comment on the strikes.

The operation follows similar activity earlier today, when six Syrian army personnel were killed in Israeli drone attacks near Al-Kiswah.

On Tuesday, at least four people, including three soldiers, died after Israeli strikes hit two military sites near Damascus. Syria’s Defense Ministry also confirmed that a drone targeted a military residence belonging to the 44th Division in Harjala, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian military sites, citing concerns that advanced weaponry could fall into the hands of the new authorities.