Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed, and a child was wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces continued raids, arrests and weapons seizures across the territory, Palestinian media and the Israeli military reported on Friday.

Gaza

A Palestinian was killed in Al-Qarara, and a young girl was wounded in Khan Younis, where Israeli forces also carried out a demolition operation and fired an artillery shell, Palestinian media said.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, identified the slain Palestinian as one of its fighters, stating that militias cooperating with Israel and backed by Israeli drones entered Al-Qarara early Friday in an attempt to abduct him. The group claimed its fighters engaged the force at close range and inflicted casualties before Israeli drones covered its withdrawal, alleging that members of the force then shot the captured fighter dead and left his body at the scene. Israel did not immediately comment on the account.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet said a Wednesday strike in Khan Younis killed a commander in Hamas' elite Nukhba force, alleging that he led the Oct. 7, 2023 assault on the Sufa military post, participated in holding hostages in Rafah and more recently oversaw training and efforts to rebuild Hamas' capabilities.

#عاجل‼️ جيش الدفاع والشاباك يقضيان على قائد سرية النخبة الذي قاد عملية اقتحام موقع سوفا خلال مجزرة السابع من أكتوبر وشارك في احتجاز مختطفين في قبضة حركة حماس الإرهابية⭕ هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك أول أمس (الأربعاء) في منطقة خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة، وقضيا على المخرب محمد محمود مرشد… pic.twitter.com/qnkeFJbgpU — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 4, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,320 deaths and 4,385 injuries, along with 815 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,456 killed and 174,496 injured.

West Bank

The Israeli military said it had completed a 48-hour operation in Nablus and surrounding areas, during which troops searched hundreds of locations, questioned dozens of suspects, and arrested more than 10 wanted Palestinians. Forces also destroyed more than 30 lathes the military described as being used to manufacture weapons and seized firearms and ammunition.

في ختام عملية لوائية لإحباط الإرهاب في لواء السامرة: تمت مصادرة وتدمير أكثر من 30 مخرطة استُخدمت لتصنيع وسائل قتالية⭕️ استكملت قوات جيش الدفاع التابعة للواء السامرة، بتوجيه من جهاز الشاباك، عملية لوائية استمرت 48 ساعة في منطقة مدينة نابلس والقرى المجاورة.⭕️ في إطار العملية،… pic.twitter.com/wrVb67G2aT — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Palestinian media said Israeli forces shot dead a 33-year-old Palestinian from Beit Hanina in occupied East Jerusalem, whom Israeli authorities accused of attempting a stabbing attack. Troops also raided areas in Nablus and Jenin, searched homes, made arrests and confiscated three vehicles, while an ambulance was reportedly detained in Nablus.

Settlers cleared Palestinian land near Ramallah, entered property near Al-Khalil (Hebron) and released livestock onto Palestinian-owned land near Tubas, Palestinian media reported.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 1,819 violations in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers. Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data indicates that at least 1,183 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 2023.