Israeli strike kills three in Gaza, settlers attack West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Monday, as Israeli forces carried out raids and settlers launched attacks across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: استشهاد طفل جراء قصف طيران الاحتلال على شارع البركة بمدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/LO4FItvhA7 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 29, 2026

Gaza

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor argued that the violence in Gaza continues “quieter, slower, but just as deliberate,” adding that the enclave is being systematically denied the chance to recover. "An ongoing genocide does not end when it becomes less visible. It ends when the killing stops, when accountability begins, and when people are allowed to live.”

The world says the genocide in #Gaza is over. On the ground, it continues, quieter, slower, but just as deliberate. What once happened loudly now happens quietly, deliberately, and every day. People are still being killed.Destruction continues at a slower pace, but with the… pic.twitter.com/ibq2ibFlvP — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 28, 2026

UNRWA, meanwhile, warned that humanitarian needs across the strip remain immense, with safe drinking water, medicines, and food in short supply, while extensive damage to infrastructure continues to affect daily life.

Across #Gaza, humanitarian needs remain immense.Safe drinking water, medicines and food are in short supply, while massive damage to the Gaza infrastructure continues to severely affect the lives of the refugee communities.UNRWA helps meet the needs on the ground, providing… pic.twitter.com/hxbbFWFk6q — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 28, 2026

The Palestinian Health Ministry put the toll since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, at 1,038 killed, 3,329 wounded, and 786 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,051 deaths and 173,437 injuries.

West Bank

Israeli forces raided areas north of Tulkarm and several other governorates, searched homes, and damaged their contents. Military bulldozers continued land-clearing operations in Al-Jabariyat, overlooking the Jenin refugee camp, while troops destroyed murals bearing images of Palestinians killed in the conflict south of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Settlers released cattle onto farmland east of Nablus, carried out excavation work in Al-Khalil to expand a settlement outpost, assaulted a security guard in Nablus, rebuilt the Beit Einot Hill outpost in Al-Khalil days after its demolition, and attempted to burn vehicles in Jerusalem before residents intervened.

مستوطنون ينفذون أعمال حفريات في أراضي المواطنين في بيرين شرق الخليل في إطار توسيع بؤرة استيطانية pic.twitter.com/szCbIIBDQR — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 29, 2026

Data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that at least 1,168 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, including 210 children.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settler attacks have exceeded 2,567 since the start of 2026. In May alone, Israeli forces and settlers carried out 1,659 attacks, while settlers attempted to establish 12 new colonial outposts and Israeli authorities seized 283 dunums of Palestinian land.