Average of 4 Palestinians killed daily in Gaza since ceasefire, rights group says

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

At least four Palestinians are killed daily on average in Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Wednesday, with Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continuing without interruption.

The Geneva-based rights group described the ceasefire as a “myth,” pointing out that about 1.5 million people remain without adequate shelter amid restrictions on reconstruction materials. More than 600,000 children are out of school after around 80% of educational facilities were destroyed, with “%100 of children” experiencing at least one form of post-traumatic stress.

Since the ceasefire began on 10 October 2025, more than 800 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks in #Gaza, while around 1.5 million people remain without safe shelter, as Israel continues to ban the entry of reconstruction materials. pic.twitter.com/eaGifJXNfd — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) April 29, 2026

Continued Attacks in Gaza

Palestinian media reported on Wednesday renewed shelling across parts of the Gaza Strip, including areas south of Khan Younis, eastern Gaza City, and near central camps, adding that a paramedic was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza recorded five deaths and seven injuries over the past 24 hours, and some victims remain under rubble or in areas beyond the reach of emergency teams, putting the toll since the ceasefire at 823 fatalities and 2,308 injuries, while the overall figures since October 7, 2023, have reached 72,599 deaths and 172,411 wounded, mostly women and children.

Demolition in West Bank

In the West Bank, local media reported a series of Israeli raids and incidents across East Jerusalem, Hebron, and Tulkarm, alongside property demolitions and settler attacks, including an assault that reportedly injured a Christian nun. A Palestinian man succumbed to earlier gunshot wounds during an Israeli incursion in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), at least 1,153 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners' Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges.