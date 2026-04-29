Kurdistan Region president to start talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday on an official visit.

He is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the Emirates and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest regional developments, with a particular focus on energy security files.

The trip follows recent attacks on the UAE consulate in Erbil during the US–Israel–Iran war, which injured two security guards and damaged the building. The Kurdish Presidency condemned the incident and called on Baghdad to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions and hold those responsible accountable, while the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a serious violation of international norms.